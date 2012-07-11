The Rancic family is expanding!

Soon-to-be new parents Bill and Giuliana are not only preparing for the arrival of their baby boy, but they're also planning on expanding their RPM restaurant business.

"We opened RPM Italian at the beginning of this year and we're having a lot of fun and really enjoying it," Bill, 41, tells Us Weekly on Wednesday. "So we decided we'd open another one called RPM Steak. It's going to be in Chicago as well. It'll be about two blocks from RPM Italian, and then we're eyeing Vegas for the next RPM!"

RPM Steak is currently under construction and is set to open the beginning of 2013. "We're pretty psyched about it," he says. "We're just growing the family!"

After several failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage, Giuliana, 36, and Bill are expecting their first child (a baby boy!) via gestational surrogate at the end of August.

"We're kind of in rush mode!" Rancic admits. The couple will be moving to a new house in L.A. "We found a great house. It's in the final stages of construction so I'm there every day getting that finished. So we hope to be moving in in the next three weeks," he shares. "We have everything [for the nursery] but it's just kind of sitting there waiting to be put in. The nursery's ready to go! So we just have to get the house finished."

But the family will spend their first couple months together in Chicago. "The baby won't be born in L.A., he'll be born in Colorado. So we're going to go from Colorado to Chicago and then spend September and October in Chicago. And then we'll come back to the West Coast."

And the family will be traveling by bus!

"I've got a tour bus taking us from Denver to Chicago," he explains to Us about how they'll travel with their newborn son.

"Everyone is pumped!" Bill says of the arrival of their son. "Not just our family but so many people. We're so lucky. So many people have been pulling for us and following our journey. This has all been magical for us."

But before his arrival, the first-time parents are taking as many classes as they can to prepare. "We're gearing up! We had a lesson on swaddling last night and we had another one on changing diapers," he shares. "So we're enrolling in classes and stuff. We're getting prepped! We're getting it all in before the little guy comes."

How's Giuliana feeling about becoming a mom soon?

She's "over the moon," Bill says.

