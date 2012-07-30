Bill Hader is back on diaper duty!

The Saturday Night Live standout, 34, and his wife, Maggie Carey, welcomed their second daughter, Harper, in New York City July 28, his rep confirms to Us Weekly. Married since 2006, Hader and his writer-director spouse are already parents to Hannah Kathryn, who will turn 3 on October 6.

During an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2010, Hader joked about some of the more humorous aspects of raising a newborn. "When [Hannah Kathryn] poops herself that's the funniest thing because she just gets like a total blank look on her face and fazes out," he laughed. "It's the loudest noise."

Hader was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. He's up against New Girl's Max Greenfield, 31, and Modern Family's Ed O'Neill, 66, Eric Stonestreet, 40, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 36, and Ty Burrell, 44.

"It's a great honor, though there should be parentheses next to my name with all of the SNL writers," Hader told Us in a statement. "And now I have to kiss up to the cast members of Modern Family in hopes that they pull a Ving Rhames and give me their award when they win."

In addition to Saturday Night Live, Hader's film credits include Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Tropic Thunder, Knocked Up, Adventureland, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Pineapple Express and Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bill Hader, Wife Maggie Carey Welcome Daughter Harper!