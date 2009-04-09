Eminem - a rapper's delight?

Not in Bill O'Reilly's eyes.

On Wednesday's O'Reilly Factor, the Fox News host, 59, slammed the rapper, 36, for mocking Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in new video, "We Made You."

On the song, Eminem also raps, "I'll invite Sarah Palin out to dinner, nail her/ Baby, say hello to my little friend."

O'Reilly said the "attack" on Palin was "crude."

"Few Americans take the vile rapper Eminem seriously," he said. "He represents the lowest form of entertainment in this country and is a publicity hound to boot."

"Kids see it, not adults," said O'Reilly, adding that "no one over 25 listens to him."

He said he also was surprised women's groups and "left wing" media outlets are not protesting the rapper, who also mocks Jessica Simpson, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan in his video.

If Travis Tritt made a derogatory reference about Hilary Clinton or Michelle Obama, O'Reilly argued, media outlets would "kill him."

"Eminem is obviously on an obscene rant about Sarah Palin," O'Reilly said. "It's totally obscene, totally inappropriate."

"All I want to do is repeat that Eminem means nothing," he added. "The video means nothing. It's played for kids that are confused."

