LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gamblers who prefer their laptops to blackjack tables could be getting a boost from Washington.

Republican New York Congressman Peter King introduced legislation Thursday that would rescue online gambling from a legal gray zone and fully regulate it.

The federal government cracked down on online poker in 2011. But the same year, the Justice Department issued a ruling making online gambling legal so long as it's permitted on the state level.

As a result, states have taken steps to usher in a new era of online gambling. It already is legal in Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware.

King says his bill would allow states and players to navigate the world of online betting with confidence. The measure is called the Internet Gambling Regulation, Consumer Protection and Enforcement Act of 2013.