Who's numero uno in Billboard's book this year: Lady Gaga or Taylor Swift?

The Fame Monster megastar herself, Lady Gaga, has captured Billboard's Artist of the Year title -- a mere 12 months after she was named Top New Artist. Whitney Houston duplicated that feat in 1985 and 1986, and the only musician to achieve the coveted promotion faster than Houston or Gaga was Chris Brown in 2006, when he scored both titles at once.

Meanwhile back in 2010, Billboard named Swift its No. 2 Artist of the Year and crowned Ke$ha its Top New Artist.

