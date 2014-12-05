Someone wrote “rapist” all over Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In pictures taken on Friday, the word appears three times in large lettering on the comedian’s star, which is located at 6982 Hollywood Boulevard, near the El Capitan Theatre. See a photo of the defaced Hollywood Walk of Fame star below.

Cosby, of course, finds himself in the middle of a major controversy over rape allegations. Nearly two dozen women claim to have been sexually assaulted by the showbiz icon over a period of several decades. Many of the accusers have come forward in recent weeks, after media attention on older allegations against Cosby intensified.

Earlier this week, Cosby’s upcoming shows in Tarrytown, New York were canceled. He resigned from the Board of Trustees at Temple University, and was stripped of his honorary title by the U.S. Navy. While some celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg and Azealia Banks, have come forward to support the embattled comedian, condemnation has been widespread.

Cosby has remained largely silent on the allegations, although he fired back at one accuser, Judy Huth, who says in a new lawsuit that he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15. Cosby’s legal team called Huth’s case an attempt at extortion.