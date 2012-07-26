LOS ANGELES (AP) -- NBC's "The Voice" is adding a high-powered rocker to the mix.

NBC said Thursday that Green Day vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong is joining the talent contest as a mentor to Christina Aguilera's team this coming season.

In a statement, Armstrong says he and his family are fans of the show. He says "The Voice" has won over viewers because it helps guide contestants but avoids, in his words, "giving them a complete makeover."

Besides, Armstrong says, working with Aguilera is "a lot of fun."

As the talent contest field grows more crowded, shows are competing for big-name music stars. "American Idol" is adding Mariah Carey as a judge, and "The X Factor" signed Britney Spears and Demi Lovato.

"The Voice" returns to TV on Sept. 10.