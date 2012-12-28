The Hollywood Reporter -- In a This Is 40 deleted scene, Billie Joe Armstrong cameos as a fictional version of himself who meets with Pete (Paul Rudd), owner of a small record label, to chat about a music project that won't sound anything like his veteran pop-punk band Green Day.

FILM REVIEW: 'This Is 40'

Needless to say, Pete doesn't seem particularly enthusiastic when he hears Armstrong's proposal.

"Have you heard about Norwegian death metal? ... I thought about taking that and mixing it with Belle & Sebastian," explains the singer about his new project. "It's sort of music you can maybe cry to but burn a church down at the same time."

Armstrong elaborates in the deleted scene that he doesn't want Green Day to have any affiliation with the project, he doesn't want to have his name attached and won't perform the music live.

COVER STORY: The Angsty Existence of Judd Apatow

"My biggest frustration about my career is that I actually sell too many records," says Armstrong's character. "So I'm trying to change that by doing this side project."

During his tenure as Green Day's frontman, Armstrong has had numerous side projects that have released albums, including Foxboro Hot Tubs.

Plenty of other familiar faces cameo in the Judd Apatow-directed comedy, including singer-songwriter Ryan Adams.

Related article on THR.com:

THR's Writers Roundtable: Judd Apatow on the Fights With His Wife That Led to 'This Is 40' (Video)

_ _ _ _

Find more online: THR.com