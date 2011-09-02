Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was left fuming after he was kicked off a plane on Thursday for wearing his trousers too low.

The rocker was onboard a Southwest Airlines jet when a flight attendant asked him to hike up his trousers before take-off, prompting him to ask if there were "better things to do than worry about that?", according to an ABC7 report.

He was then booted off for failing to comply, and took to his Twitter.com page to vent his frustration, writing, "Just got kicked off a Southwest flight because my pants sagged too low! What the f**k? No joke!"

An airline representative then tweeted, "Very sorry for your experience tonight, someone from our Customer Relations Team will reach out to you to get more details."

A spokesperson for Southwest insists Armstrong was allowed on the next flight.