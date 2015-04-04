Bill Maher jokingly compared Zayn Malik to Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a recent web-exclusive clip from “Real Time.”

For his “New Rule,” the comedian pretended to be deeply hurt by Malik’s departure from One Direction. “I think after everything we’ve been through, I at least deserved the common respect of being told face to face,” joked Maher. He continued, “Just tell me two things, Zayn. Which one in the band were you? And where were you during the Boston Marathon?” At that point, he showed a side-by-side comparison of Malik and Tsarnaev. The audience gasped and groaned.

Of course, Malik’s split from One Direction has been fodder for late-night jokes in the days since the announcement. Even Justin Bieber got in on the act, playfully pretending to be distraught over the news while posing for pictures with young fans last week.

As for the band itself, the remaining One Direction members expressed gratitude for their fans’ support in a new interview with The Sun on Friday. Louis Tomlinson said, “We have so much more we want to achieve.”