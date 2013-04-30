Actor and wrestling advocate Billy Baldwin is hoping his notoriety and Hollywood connections can help keep the sport on the Olympic program.

Baldwin, who wrestled at Binghamton University before a long career in television and films, has joined USA Wrestling's Committee to Preserve Olympic Wrestling as a self-described "Hollywood point person."

The committee was formed in the wake of the IOC's recent recommendation that wrestling be left out of the Olympics starting in 2020. Baldwin is charged with keeping the sport's plight on the minds of the public.

Baldwin says that he has enlisted Ashton Kutcher, his brother Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Mario Lopez, Mark Ruffalo and others in Hollywood and the world of sports to help out.

