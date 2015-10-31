Billy Bob Thornton was involved in an accident early Saturday morning in West Hollywood, Calif. The actor complained of a head injury and was subsequently taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, reports TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that the actor was a passenger in a car that collided with another car around 6:45 AM. A rep for the "Our Brand Is Crisis" actor said that the incident was not serious but that the paramedics urged him to go the hospital to make sure everything checked out.

The rep also maintained that the 60-year-old actor returned to the set of his newest film project on Saturday.