NEW YORK (AP) -- Billy Joel's reaction to Elton John's declaration that the Piano Man needs rehab is one big shrug.

RELATED: Celebrities who love groundhogs

In a statement released Wednesday, Joel says: "Elton is just being Elton."

John took his former touring partner to task in an interview for the Feb. 17 edition of Rolling Stone, saying Joel needs to do "something better with his life" and get serious about rehab. He also said that the pair had to cancel many tours because of Joel's illnesses and "alcoholism."

RELATED: Learn all about Elton's music career on MSN

While John predicted Joel would "hate" him for his comments, Joel says he's enjoyed their relationship so much he's not going to let the comments change his affection for him.

Joel went to rehab in 2005 and 2002.

RELATED: Does Obama have Elton on his iPod?