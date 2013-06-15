Elton John and Billy Joel have decided to bury the hatchet. On Thursday, June 13, the two music icons -- who have toured together seven times over the years -- made peace at the 44th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City, publicly ending their two-year feud.

The tension started in a 2011 interview, when John, 66, offered "tough love" to his former tour mate, telling Rolling Stone magazine that Joel, 64, wasn't getting the necessary help he needed for his alcoholism.

"Billy's a conundrum," the "Rocket Man" singer said. "We've had so many canceled tours because of illnesses and various other things, alcoholism … He's going to hate me for this, but every time he's gone to rehab, they've been rehab light. When I went to rehab, I had to clean the floors. He goes to rehab where they have TVs."

Both artists continued to throw small jabs at one another in subsequent interviews. Responding to John's comment to New York Magazine in March, the "Piano Man" singer quipped, "He doesn’t know anything about my private life … He’s a very friendly, charming man, a nice fun guy, but we really never spent much time personally together."

But the mood changed during Thursday's Songwriters Hall of Fame at the New York's Marriott Marquis, where both musicians reportedly addressed each other during their time onstage.

When John accepted the ceremony's top award, the Johnny Mercer Award, he extended an olive branch, saying, "Mr. Joel, I haven't seen you tonight, but I love you dearly."

Later during the ceremony, Joel took the stage and sent a message back to John, assuring him that things were good between them.

"Is Elton still here, by the way? We’re OK," he said. "Call me. It’s the same phone number."

John and Joel first hit the road together in 1995.

