NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billy Joel, Maroon 5, Willie Nelson, Fleetwood Mac and Hall & Oates are among the acts headlining this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The outdoor spring music festival spans seven days over two weekends in such genres like jazz, gospel, rhythm and blues, Cajun and zydeco. In all, hundreds of acts will perform on about a dozen stages on April 26-28 and May 2-5.

Other national acts include Earth Wind & Fire, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, Jill Scott, Widespread Panic and B.B. King.

Most of the lineup is from Louisiana and includes festival favorites Irma Thomas, jazz singer-pianist Allen Toussaint and Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews.

___

Online:

http://www.nojazzfest.com/