NEW YORK (AP) -- Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is making his Broadway debut in "Chicago."

The singer of "Achy Breaky Heart" and father of Miley Cyrus is detouring from his Nashville roots in taking on the role of criminal lawyer Billy Flynn for a seven-week engagement beginning Nov. 5.

Cyrus starred with his daughter in the hit TV series "Hannah Montana," and has acted in TV movies on Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel. Cyrus has also hosted country music's "Nashville Star" and was a competitor on "Dancing With The Stars."

Other celebrities to join the "Chicago" cast have included Sofia Vergara, Melanie Griffith, Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, Usher, Huey Lewis, Michael C. Hall and Jerry Springer.