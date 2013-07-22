The divorce is off -- again! For a second time, Miley Cyrus' parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have called off their plans to get divorced.

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and its brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways," Billy Ray's rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. "Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We've had rough times but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work."

PHOTOS: Better after breakup

Tish, 53, filed for divorce on June 13 after 19 years of marriage. Billy Ray, 51, first filed for divorce from Tish in October 2010, but he dropped the filing in March 2011. "I want to put my family back together -- Things are the best they've ever been," he explained on an episode of The View at the time.

PHOTOS: Famous celeb dads and daughters

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Tish have three children together -- Miley, 20, Braison, 19 and Noah 13. Billy Ray also adopted Brandi, 26, and Trace, 24, Tish's children from a previous relationship. The country singer also has son Christopher, 21, from a previous relationship.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus Call Off Divorce After "Couples Therapy"