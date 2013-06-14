LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billy Ray Cyrus' wife has filed for divorce from the country singer after 19 years of marriage.

Court records show Tish Finley Cyrus filed Thursday in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. She's seeking custody of their 13-year-old son and spousal support.

It's the couple's second divorce attempt. Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce in 2010 but later withdrew his petition.

The couple issued a joint statement seeking privacy for their family. They say they want to find a resolution that's in the best interests of their family.

The two got married in December 1993 and have three children together, including actress-musician Miley Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus rose to fame in 1992 with his song "Achy Breaky Heart."

Celebrity website TMZ first reported the divorce.