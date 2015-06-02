That little girl is all grown up.

Bindi Irwin, the unimaginably adorable daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, debuted a new look on Instagram, one that ditches her memorable freckled nose and khaki outfits.

The animal lover looks stunning and wise beyond her years in a black-and-white selfie that shows her with dark hair, dark eyeshadow and illuminated lips.

She captioned the image with a quote about acceptance by American writer Scott Westerfield.

"To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don't need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself. 'What you do, the way you think, makes you beautiful,'" Bindi, 16, wrote.

The wide-eyed selfie, taken in a car, shows a very mature and relaxed Bindi. The look eschews the khaki look that she was known for as a young girl. She now appears like a young girl experimenting with her look, a normal thing for a girl her age. Last year, Bindi voiced her opinion that girls her age should be more modest with their looks.

"I'm a big advocate for young girls dressing their age," she said. "I mean, for me, I look around at a lot of young girls that are my age and they're always trying to dress older. Whether it's wearing revealing clothes or hardly wearing any clothes at all, I feel really bad for them. It kind of has the opposite effect in some ways...it kind of does the opposite where it makes you look younger and like you're trying too hard."