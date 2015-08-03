Bindi Irwin got glammed up for a magazine over the weekend and it showed her in a totally different light. In other words, it showed her out of her family's trademark khakis.

"I want to try different styles," she told Australia's Telegraph Sunday Style magazine, in which she graces the cover in a black dress, adorned with a pork pie hat. "Khaki is a part of who I am, but it's fun to get dressed up every now and then. Being a bit of a girl is always exciting. You can't jump on a croc or climb a tree if you're not in khaki, but I do like different clothes and playing around with it a bit."

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin has become an "it" girl ever since posting a black and white selfie that showed her not wearing her signature khaki color.

"I was amazed at how much it exploded -- I didn't expect that," she said. "I really didn't ever post selfies before, but it occurred to me, after talking to some friends, how much pressure is put on young people to look and act a certain way. We're all growing up and changing. I wanted to tell young girls -- and boys -- to stay true to who you are and not let anyone change you. You have to be able to accept yourself and know you're gorgeous inside [and] out. It's hard sometimes."

The response to her photo was overwhelmingly positive. But, this is the Internet, so it's can't be ALL positive. She had some haters, and it did affect her momentarily.

"It's human nature that if you get 20 positive comments and one negative one, you're going to focus on the negative," she explained. "We all do that. It can be something that drags you down. It's easy to get bogged down with it, but I try to concentrate on the good things."

Right now, one of the good things in her life is her boyfriend, 18-year-old Chandler Powell, a professional American wakeboarder.

"I was blessed to meet Chandler and his family back in November 2013," she told the magazine. "We remained in touch and stayed friends. Since then, our friendship has developed into something really special."

Through things like FaceTime, Snapchat and Skype, they are constantly in touch.

"We're connected, which is so great," she said. "He is passionate about wildlife and an extraordinary wakeboarder. We are excited to be achieving more conservation work together. I feel lucky to have him in my life."

With all the good, there is still a void in her life: her father, who died in 2006 after being stung by a sting ray.

"You have good days and bad days," she says. "With the huge milestones in life, I think, 'I wish he was here for this,' but when you lose someone so close to you they never really leave. I'm very lucky and very happy. I look back over the past 17 years and think I've been privileged to have done so much. But my life journey is only just starting."