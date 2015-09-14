Ready and reflective. As Bindi Irwin gets ready to put on her dancing shoes, she's thanking her supporters in a somewhat personal message.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin will waltz her way onto "Dancing With The Stars" on Sept. 14 to premiere the show's 21st season with partner Derek Hough.

"There are so many amazing souls that are going to be a part of this," she wrote on Instagram to her 513,000 followers before taking the dance floor. "But I want to thank you for your support and love. I couldn't be where I am today without you. I hope I'm able to inspire the world to remember to be brave and strong in life, even if it scares you. I'm doing this for you."

She finished her reflective words with a heart emoji and captioned the post by saying, "I love you."

A few hours prior to the taping the show, Bindi reposted an image from ABC that showed her and a couple of the DWTS pros getting hair and makeup done.

Just last week, Bindi used social media to honor her late father posting a touching tribute on Instagram to "The Crocodile Hunter" following the ninth anniversary of his death.

The photo showed Steve interacting with a crocodile, as he often did.

"Thinking about home today. Father's Day is today in Australia and everyone is celebrating at Australia Zoo. It's such a special time of year, I hope everyone who comes to the zoo today is able to enjoy it with our gorgeous animals," she wrote. "No matter where I am in the world, this day means such a lot to me. My heart forever lives @AustraliaZoo - just like Dad's always did."

The premiere of "DWTS" comes amid a report that Bindi's mother, Terri Irwin, has agreed to green-lighting a biopic about her husband's life. Australia's New Idea quotes a source claiming "With 10 years since his death coming up in 2016, they really want to do something special... and would love to announce an authorized movie about Steve's life."

Terri, the publication said, won't completely sign off until it's been decided which actor plays her late husband.

"Bindi really wants Hugh Jackman to play Steve," the source said. "She thinks Hugh is just like her dad in many ways -- loved, dependable and internationally renowned."