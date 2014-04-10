BING: Celeb couples who broke off their engagements

By Stacie Anthony

Some celeb couples -- like Miley and Liam and The Original Benifer -- got engaged but never had the chance to become newlyweds. So, what went wrong? Keep clickin' to find out ...

Big Sean and Naya Rivera

After only six months of dating, Naya Rivera and Big Sean shocked the world when they stepped out saying they were engaged. And the "Glee" star certainly enjoyed flaunting her massive rock. However, in April 2014 the couple announced that they were calling off their wedding.

