Bing: Love Tokens

Kanye West white t-shirt Kim kardashian black turtlenesck

By Wonderwall Editors

While many of us are happy to get some flowers or candy on Valentine's Day, Hollywood types would not be pleased. When showering their paramours with tokens of love, celebs believe that there's no gesture too grand. From blingy baubles to expensive toys, click through to find out which celebs received over-the-top gifts from their lovers over the years …

Before Kim Kardashian gave Kanye the gift of fatherhood, she gave him a very shiny $750,000 gift. A little much? Or just Kimye?

BING: See Kanye's luxury gift from Kim

FIND: Kim K's preggers

SEARCH: Kim's growing belly