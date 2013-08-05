BING Stars' Literary Tattoos

ryan gosling tattoos

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie, and Miley Cyrus are just a few of our favorite stars who rock literary tattoos. But how well do you know their ink? BING to see how these celebs and more paid homage to their favorite writers and literary works by making the commitment to ink.

Ryan Gosling

The sexy star isn't afraid to flaunt his inner child. Ryan inked an image from his favorite children's book on his bicep. Can you remember which one?

BING: Check out Ryan's tattoo

FIND: What does it mean to him?

SEARCH: What tattoo mistake has Ryan made?