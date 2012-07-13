Bing: Stars Who Put Their Middle Name First

By Rebecca Silverstein

What's in a name? Well, a lot. When you're a celeb, your name is your brand. And while some stars keep their birth name, others change it entirely. (We're looking at you, Lady Gaga.) Still others tweak their names ever so slightly by dropping their first name and going by their middle name. In fact, you probably don't even know they made the switch. Keep clicking to see who's had you fooled all these years.

Dakota Fanning isn't the only Fanning girl to go by her middle name. Her sister, Elle, and her mother eschew their first names, too!

BING: What's on Dakota's birth certificate?

FIND: Check out Dakota's most fashionable looks

SEARCH: Get the latest on Dakota's new movie, "Very Good Girls"