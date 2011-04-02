A highly anticipated film starring John Travolta as the leader of the legendary Gambino crime family has a name: "Gotti: Three Generations."

Film spokesman Steve Honig confirmed the title Saturday and says the biopic about "Dapper Don" John Gotti will be shot on a budget of about $75 million this year.

Honig says details would be released April 12 at a news conference in New York, where the project will be filmed.

A person with knowledge of the film who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced has said it will be produced by Marc Fiore and directed by Nick Cassavetes.

The famous mobster died in prison in 2002. His son, 47-year-old John "Junior" Gotti, sold film rights to Fiore last year for an undisclosed amount.