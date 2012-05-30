An artist need not defend his art, but in the case of Tyler Shields' Birkin bag-burning antics, an exception has been made.

Since Monday's episode of E!'s Mrs. Eastwood & Company aired, the famed photographer has found himself in hot water as fans called his destruction of the $100,000 Hermes tote (in which he hit with a chainsaw and set on fire) "narcissistic" and "fraudulent," thus making him "a horrible human being."

Shields is backing up his work and now has made a pledge that should appease those who are quick to remind him of the starving population across the globe.

"The Birkin photos are for sale. If somebody were to buy…all right, let's do this. If somebody wants to buy one of the Birkin photos, I will donate $100,000 -- not to a charity -- but to a family. I will give one family in need $100,000 cash," he says in a Tuesday interview with artinfo.com. "I would select somebody who…my father had a stroke when I was 15, and it became very difficult financially for the family, so I think I would do that. I think I would find a family that someone had a stroke or some type of ailment. I think that if somebody had done that for us when that happened to me, it would have been like a miracle. So, I'll find somebody who that just happened to and I will help them out."

No stranger to pushing the limits, the L.A.-based photographer is the artist behind Lindsay Lohan's prostitute shoot, Heather Morris' brutal black eye and setting up Barbie dolls committing X-rated shenanigans as Emma Roberts looks on.

