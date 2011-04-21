Movie legend Jack Nicholson is celebrating his 74th birthday on April 22 by shaking up his life -- He is selling his beloved ranch in California for $4.25 million.

The Oscar-winning actor has put his sprawling home in Malibu on the market after owning the 28-acre property since 1977.

The mansion boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a swimming pool and tennis courts, according to the PR-USA.net website.

But selling the ranch won't leave Nicholson homeless -- He has an extensive property portfolio including houses in Los Angeles, Aspen, Colo., and a holiday home in sun-kissed Hawaii.