LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A bit actor who has had played a Las Vegas police officer on the TV series "CSI" faces charges of reprising that role to coerce a woman into sex in a Sin City hotel room.

Douglas Brian Irvin Jr., who also played a hotel guest in the 2009 film "The Hangover," responded to an ad for a $180 sensual body rub and asked a masseuse to come to his room at the Hooters Casino Hotel on May 15, police said.

The woman said Irvin began to touch her sexually against her will and offered her $10,000 for sex. She told detectives she agreed, but she wanted the money up front.

Irvin then is accused of pulling out a laminated identification card that said "police" and telling her that she would be arrested unless she had sex with him for free. He told her that he was a vice detective and that "she was in lot of trouble," according to an arrest report.

The woman said his demeanor was "very cop-like" and she believed he was a real detective, so she agreed to have sex to avoid being arrested, the report added.

Irvin, who is 32, was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of impersonating an officer, oppression under color of law, and sexual assault and coercion, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Sun reported. He was being held without bail.

Detectives located Irvin on Thursday after he met his parole officer. His criminal history wasn't immediately known.

Police said he gave several different accounts, including that the sex was consensual.

Irvin denied impersonating a police officer, but authorities found a laminated police identification card on him, the report said. Police said they also checked his cellphone and found several photos of him in police uniforms and a photo of a police ID card identifying him as a "special agent."

He told police the photos were from his roles in movies and television.

Irvin also played an FBI agent in the 2008 video release "Stargate: The Ark of Truth" and an intern on three episodes of the medical drama "ER," according to the Internet Movie Database.

A police spokesman didn't immediately return a phone call Saturday concerning a request to talk to Irvin.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.