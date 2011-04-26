Black Eyed Peas star Taboo is celebrating after his wife gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Pregnant Mariah Carey Paints An Easter Egg on Her Belly

The hip-hopper became a father for the third time as he welcomed a son named Journey with Jaymie Dizon.

Taboo kept fans updated throughout his wife's labor in a series of posts on Twitter, even posting a video as he waited outside the delivery room.

RELATED: Fergie Hits the Prom

He wrote, "This is it 4:05am it's time wifey and I are heading to the hospital contractions lasting 30-47 sec (seconds) between 3-5 min (minutes) it's time go time!!... 3 cm dilated journey is on his way good times.... Wife is doing fine... I'm doing my part..."

He later added, "By the way it's a boy for those of you asking and his name is Journey... Thanks for your support."

RELATED: Toni Collette Welcomes Baby Boy

Taboo, whose real name is Jaime Luis Gomez, and Dizon are already parents to Jimmy Jalen, who was born in 2009. The rapper also fathered a son, Josh, in 1993, with a former girlfriend. He was just 17 at the time.