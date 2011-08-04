The Black Eyed Peas will perform at a benefit concert next month in flood-ravaged Minot, ND, the hometown of Fergie's husband Josh Duhamel.

The concert will be held September 3 at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, according to the Minot Daily News.

The 'Transformers' star has repeatedly spoken out about the flooding situation in Minot -- which officials estimate caused more than $1 billion in damage -- in an effort to draw national attention and raise money for flood victims.

Duhamel revealed at the to ET in the aftermath of the disaster that his childhood home was destroyed during the flooding in June. He pledged to hold a major fundraiser and encouraged people to contribute to relief efforts in Minot via the Red Cross.

