LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Black Keys are suing The Home Depot and Pizza Hut, claiming the corporations used elements of two of their hit songs in advertisements without permission.

The lawsuits filed Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles say Home Depot misused elements of its hit "Lonely Boy" in an ad promoting power tools, while Pizza Hut misused "Gold on the Ceiling" in an ad.

Both songs appeared on the rock group's seventh album, "El Camino," which was released last year.

Both cases seek unspecified damages and an order to stop the continued use of the commercials.

Pizza Hut spokesman Christopher Fuller says the company has not yet seen the case, but fully respects artists' rights. He directed inquiries to the ad's creators.

Home Depot did not immediately comment on the case.