Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has been diagnosed with cancer, the 63-year-old announced on his official website Monday.

Currently in the "early stages of lymphoma," the rocker is "working with his doctors to establish the best treatment plan." Iommi -- married to former Drain STH singer Maria Sjoholm -- "remains upbeat and determined to make a full and successful recovery."

According to the statement, Iommi's "bandmates would like everyone to send positive vibes to the guitarist at this time."

Black Sabbath is in the midst of recording their first album together in 33 years. The band -- including original members Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- will kick off their reunion tour May 18.

