Black Sabbath Rocker Tony Iommi Diagnosed With Lymphoma
Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has been diagnosed with cancer, the 63-year-old announced on his official website Monday.
Currently in the "early stages of lymphoma," the rocker is "working with his doctors to establish the best treatment plan." Iommi -- married to former Drain STH singer Maria Sjoholm -- "remains upbeat and determined to make a full and successful recovery."
PHOTOS: Celebs' favorite cancer awareness products
According to the statement, Iommi's "bandmates would like everyone to send positive vibes to the guitarist at this time."
PHOTOS: Hollywood health scares
Black Sabbath is in the midst of recording their first album together in 33 years. The band -- including original members Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- will kick off their reunion tour May 18.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 21, 2018 See which couples have called it quits this year
- 8 hours ago These are the stars who got married this year!