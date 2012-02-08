NEW YORK (AP) -- The eclectic mix of The Black Keys, Skrillex and Mac Miller lead nominees for the 2012 mtvU Woodie Awards.

All three are up for top honor Woodie of the year along with Frank Ocean, Foster the People and J Cole. Awards also will be handed out for emerging artists, performance and video. MTV added a category for electronic dance music this year, too.

The awards show will take place March 15 in Austin, Texas, during the South By Southwest Music Festival. The day begins at 2 p.m. EST with the first Woodie Awards Festival, then the show starts at 8 p.m.

Fans can watch performances live online and the full show will be broadcast March 18. MTV and mtvU will offer special programming all week from Austin.

