She shot to indie-film fame as a doomed, blubbering camper-documentarian huddled in the great outdoors and fearing for her life in 1999's "The Blair Witch Project."

But now, Heather Donahue has a much different project to discuss: growing marijuana.

Donahue, nearly 37, writes of an unexpected career change in her new book, "Growgirl: How My Life After The Blair Witch Project Went to Pot," out Jan. 5.

The former scream queen discovered high-grade medical marijuana after doctors prescribed it to treat her PMS. It became a new job after the actress, frustrated by a lack of opportunities, gave up on Hollywood.

"I took all my stuff into the desert related to my acting career and burned it all," she told The Philadelphia Inquirer. Everything except the iconic blue cap worn in "Blair Witch."

"That's the only thing I kept. I figured if things got really bad, I could always sell it on eBay," she joked.

Donahue met a marijuana grower from Nuggettown, a pot-growing community in Northern California. She explained that she was "always an avid gardener," and decided to grow and sell high-grade medical marijuana herself.

"I became a solitary country girl," she explained.

Donahue gave up the agricultural project after she decided to write her book -- and after a friend got arrested.

Will medical marijuana be legalized? "I think you're going to see [medical marijuana] on a lot of ballots over the next few years," she told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "There has been enough support for medical use, if not outright legalization, that I don't think it will go away."

