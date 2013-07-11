Blake Jenner and Melissa Benoist definitely have something to sing about! The Glee costars are officially engaged, a source tells Us Weekly.

Reps for both actors declined to comment on the pair's personal lives.

Jenner, 20, plays Ryder Lynn on the hit Fox musical show. The actor and singer earned a spot on the series after besting 13 other contestants on 2012's The Glee Project.

Benoist, 24, joined the cast as newcomer Marley Rose in the fourth season of the show as "the new Rachel Berry."

The pair only recently publicly acknowledged their relationship during a Twitter chat with ET Canada, during which a fan asked Blake if the costars were an item off-screen, to which the shaggy-haired actor replied with a simple "yup" and a smiley face.

