NEW YORK (AP) -- Blake Lively's style has inspired many, but she says it was her mother who helped to shape her own fashion sensibilities.

Lively — the new face of Chanel's "Mademoiselle" handbag — was honored by the famed fashion label at a dinner Wednesday night. At the event, Lively gave credit to her mother for educating her about fashion.

Lively says her mother was a model so she was always exposed to beautiful clothes. Her mother would also make clothes, and bring her daughters with her to buy fabrics.

Lively said besides the right look, confidence is key in making an outfit work. Though critics may disagree on one of her red-carpet looks, Lively says as long as she feels comfortable about what she's wearing and is being herself, she loves it.

