Dog people are the best people.

That's good news for Ryan Reynolds, whose flame Blake Lively looked perfectly at ease carrying her own pup and walking his!

PHOTOS: Hollywood's pampered pooches

En route to the set of "Gossip Girl" in New York on Tuesday, the 24-year-old actress was all smiles as she held on to her tiny dog, Penny, and walked Reynolds' beloved Baxter on a leash.

PHOTOS: Ryan's hotness evolution

But taking care of Reynolds' pooch isn't the only romantic thing Lively has done for her man. This weekend the duo were nearly inseparable -- enjoying a double date with Lively's sister and her hubby at the Stanton Social, then sharing desserts at Serendipity Saturday night.

PHOTOS: Blake and her GG costars' best style moments

"Blake sat very close to Ryan and had her head on his shoulder the entire time," a source told Us Weekly of the lovebirds. Earlier in the day Scarlett Johansson's ex went shopping with Lively. According to blogger Just Jared, the couple was "hand in hand" and shared a kiss outside the dressing room at John Varvatos.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celebs Who Adopt Pets

The Greatest Dogs in Pop Culture

Year in Review: Celeb PDA 2011