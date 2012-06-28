The secret to Blake Lively's bombshell bod? There aren't any, apparently.

At a screening of Oliver Stone's Savages in NYC Wednesday, the leggy Gossip Girl star, 24, told Us Weekly she's not the most diligent when it comes to keeping up an exercise routine -- or eating her fruits and veggies.

"I eat cupcakes and I don't work out!" Lively admitted, laughing. "But if you ask me in ten years, I'm going to regret answering that way now . . . I don't even drink water. It's terrible!"

And though she's a fixture on Best Dressed lists now (Lively rocked a bright yellow Gucci frock for the screening), Ryan Reynolds' girlfriend of eight months assured Us some of her high school style choices were questionable, at best.

"[I did] that whole Abercrombie denim skirt with Uggs thing," Lively confessed of her teenage wardrobe. "That was a problem!"

