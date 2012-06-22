Double duty!

After being named the face of Chanel in January 2011, Blake Lively is also lending her image to Gucci.

The 24-year-old Gossip Girl actress was announced this week as the new face of Gucci's fragrance, Gucci Premiere.

"Gucci is a staple. It is a brand I have always looked up to because to me it represents strength," the Savages actress told WWD in a statement. "In their designs, in their images, in what they stand for philanthropically, and especially in their fragrance… I couldn't be more proud to be working with Gucci and its heart, Frida [Giannini]."

"In conceiving this fragrance I was inspired by timeless Hollywood glamour and the iconic leading ladies of Hollywood's golden era," Giannini said in an official statement. "Blake's unique style and charisma brings that allure to life in a very contemporary way."

James Franco, Evan Rachel Wood and Chris Evans are also faces for Gucci fragrances. Lively's Gucci Premiere scent is set to go on sale worldwide in September.

In the July issue of Marie Claire, Lively said, "I love fashion. It's such an expression of self. I often see people and they look great, but I can identify who styled them. Every stylist has a signature. Maybe it sounds jerky, but I'm lucky to be on such a fashion-centric show [Gossip Girl]. There's no designer I don't have access to."

