Blake Lively has been named the most desirable woman of the year in a new poll.

The "Gossip Girl" star topped the survey by AskMen.com, which compiled a list of the 99 Most Desirable Women of 2011.

Lively, who was placed at number 85 last year, landed the top spot ahead of Mila Kunis in second place, followed by "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara.

Other notable stars to make it onto the list include "Mad Men" actresses Christina Hendricks and January Jones, as well as Glee's Dianna Agron and Lea Michele.