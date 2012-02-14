Entertainment Tonight

ET has learned that Blake Lively has obtained a restraining order against a fan that she says made her "afraid for [her] safety."

According to court documents, the fan in question, Sergie Mifle, was "lurking around" the "Gossip Girl" set, claiming that he had a "metaphysical or spiritual" connection with the actress and was there to "help [her] heal."

The papers go on to state that Mifle later contacted Lively's mother, Elain, via phone and email.

The order requires Mifle to stay at least 100 yards away from Lively, her mother and the "Gossip Girl" set.

