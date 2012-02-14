Blake Lively Obtains Restraining Order
Entertainment Tonight
ET has learned that Blake Lively has obtained a restraining order against a fan that she says made her "afraid for [her] safety."
According to court documents, the fan in question, Sergie Mifle, was "lurking around" the "Gossip Girl" set, claiming that he had a "metaphysical or spiritual" connection with the actress and was there to "help [her] heal."
The papers go on to state that Mifle later contacted Lively's mother, Elain, via phone and email.
The order requires Mifle to stay at least 100 yards away from Lively, her mother and the "Gossip Girl" set.
More from Wonderwall:
Trend Report: Crazy for Braids
Related stories on ETonline.com:
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 19, 2019 Check out the best celebrity mug shots of all time!