Taking a page from the matching style book of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived at the Angel Ball in New York on Monday in his and hers Gucci, marking their first red carpet appearance together since announcing their baby news.

RELATED: Pregnant stars in heels

Lively looked ultra-feminine and stunning in a yellow gown that hugged her growing baby bump and a low-cut silver embroidered neckline, while her husband of two years opted for a black tux, black bow-tie and blue and red handkerchief accent.

RELATED: Halle Berry, Blake Lively and more celebs attend Golden Heart Awards gala

"Ryan was really sweet throughout the whole night. He was rubbing her shoulders, putting his arms around her and when Blake got up, he got up," a partygoer told E! of the couple's behavior during the the fundraising bash, which supports Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. "They were smiling with each other and he kissed her on her cheek at one point. He also touched her belly."

RELATED: Blake Lively shows off her baby bump in an autumn-themed baby shower

Other guests included Sofia Vergara, who opened up on the red carpet about her own cancer battle, and Grammy-winning producer and composer Nile Rodgers, who was one of the event's guests of honor.