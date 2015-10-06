Could you imagine the Upper East Side without Blake Lively? It's difficult, we know, but apparently Blake was not the first choice for the role of Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl."

"I think the network initially pitched us Rumer Willis for Serena," CW's casting director David Rapaport told Buzzfeed.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis was apparently CW's top choice.

"I love Rumer, she's grown into quite an amazing actress and person," David said. "But that, to me, was based on protecting the investment of a television show where creatively, these lesser-known girls really captured the essence of the show and carried it for six years."

And Blake could not have carried GG without best friend Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester, who, according to David, was also not the only choice. One half of the Olsen twins -- Ashley Olsen -- was initially considered.

"I read so many people. I think at the end of the day, we tested Blake, Katie Cassidy, who is now on "Arrow," and this girl who was (Serena) on the Gossip Girl book."

"Gossip Girl"was based on the book series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar. Upper East Siders were pretty pleased with the ultimate cast choices, as the series ran on CW from 2007 to 2012.

Blake went on to star in the superhero movie "The Green Lantern," where she met her now-husband Ryan Reynolds. The pair welcomed a baby girl in December 2014.

Willis' career didn't seem to be hindered by David's choice. He wound up casting her in a different CW teen drama as a lesbian girlfriend on the fourth season of "90210."

She also competed and won season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars," and headlined on Broadway as Rosie Hart in "Chicago."

Not too shabby. Xoxo Gossip Girl.