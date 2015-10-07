Listening to the voices in their heads! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have it all. If they keep doing what they're doing, they have may have each other, too.

Us Weekly is reporting that the two coaches on "The Voice" "shamelessly flirt." Recently, on camera, she even called him "sweet."

"They're a real thing," a Shelton insider tells the magazine, adding that the fashion-forward Gwen is rubbing off on the country crooner. The insider shared that his style has definitely been changing.

Both Blake and Gwen recently split with their longtime spouses, leaving them single and ready to mingle. But, a source said, don't couple them up just yet because they are not dating.

"He thinks she's a bad---!," the source added.

People magazine, quotes a source who said the romance rumors are just that: rumors. "There's nothing there," the source said. "They're nothing more than friends."

Blake, too, shot down the reports as only he can. "The stuff I read about myself blows my mind," he tweeted. "Shouldn't I get to do all these things since I'm already accused of them? #doublejeopardy."

While Us' source said that the divorce between Gwen and rocker Gavin Rossdale has "gotten nasty," the same apparently can't be said for Blake's life.

"Clearly he was upset during the breakup, but he's not someone to sit around and lick his wounds," a source told People. "He's about moving forward and not looking in the rearview mirror."

He's leaned on his Voice crew and spent time with his pals since splitting with Miranda Lambert in July.

Blake, People's source said, "has bounced back very quickly," adding, "He experiences all the same ups and downs as anyone else, but he is doing so well and is always the life of the party."