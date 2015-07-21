Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are updating their Twitter profiles...

Just one day after the couple announced their divorce following four years of marriage, Shelton broke his silence on social media on Tuesday by tweeting about a particularly tough workout, writing, "Just got off the treadmill. This calls for a drink. B****..."

Now, more than likely, that shade at the end was directed at his exercise equipment rather than Lambert, as Shelton did reply to a fan who said they couldn't imagine him on a treadmill, writing, "It looked like one of those messin' with Sasquatch commercials."

However, shortly after posting the tweet, the 39-year-old crooner removed Lambert's Marie Claire magazine cover as his Twitter cover photo, replacing it with a not-at-all hastily thrown together-looking pic of himself performing.

Shelton's not the only one making moves, either. Lambert has replaced her profile picture of her and Shelton with a promo pic for her upcoming show in Nashville.

It is worth noting that, despite the split, the two do still follow each other on their social accounts.

Meanwhile, newly obtained court documents show that Shelton filed for divorce on July 6, in Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Rumors of infidelity by both parties continue to swirl as the fallout from their surprising split unfolds.

Just days ago, Lambert broke down during her Cheyenne Frontier Days concert in Wyoming, and also did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring.

