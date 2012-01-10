Country's cutest couple is anything but boring.

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert said "I do" in May, and while the married couple have mellowed out a bit, they haven't strayed too far from their adventurous sides.

"I think she has probably tamed me a bit," the "Voice" coach told Redbook's February issue. "Or maybe it's because I'm 35, and you start to calm down anyway. But I think a lot of it has to do with feeling settled and lucky to have ended up with the person I really wanted to be with. To me, that's being tamed in the best possible way."

As for Lambert, 28? "I'm sure [she] would agree -- the idea of actually taming your partner is not our style," Shelton told the magazine. "We accept and understand each other. Miranda would never want to tame me into being somebody I'm not, and I would never try to do that to her."

Shelton also shared his secrets to being a good hubby. "I think you've got to be confident and a little bit of a pushover," he told Redbook. "Obviously, you've got to be a loyal person. I'm never going to listen to someone trash my wife. I think you have to be willing to take a bullet for somebody if you're going to stand up there, take your vows, and be married to them for the rest of your life."

