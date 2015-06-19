Blake Shelton to the rescue!

The country singer found himself lending a huge helping hand to a fellow Oklahoman when he assisted a stranded man across a flooded highway.

A man named Roho Hartman was headed home when he reached a road entirely flooded over from Tropical Storm Bill. Roho decided to try and drive through the river-that-was-once-a-road. He didn't make it, and his truck stalled.

Roho and good Samaritan were pushing his inoperable truck up a hill in waist-high water when the "Boys 'Round Here" singer pulled up in his pickup to offer his help… and a tow rope.

After getting up the hill, Roho asked the superstar if he could give him a ride home since his truck clearly wasn't working.

"I said 'hey, could you give me a ride home?'" Roho told KFOR. "He said 'where do you live'…I said, 'just right over yonder.'"

The rescuee then called his wife. "I said you wouldn't believe it, Blake Shelton pulled me out - told her 'you better slick up, we'll be there in just a minute.'"

Roho's brush with fame ended quickly and without much fanfare.

"It was great," Roho said. "He's a good fella, I think. I like him."