After a monstrous tornado struck residents of Moore, Okla., on Monday, May 20, killing 24 people and injuring 120 others, Blake Shelton is doing all he can to give back to the people who need it the most.

The Oklahoma-born resident has organized a special benefit concert and telethon called Healing in the Heartland, where viewers will be able contribute to the relief effort. The concert will be televised live on Wednesday, May 29, from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The "Boys Round Here" singer will be performing, with a star-studded musical lineup including, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Vince Gill. Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Ryan Tedder, Usher, Darius Rucker and others will all be making special appearances as well.

"Everyone has their way to help, and mine as an entertainer is to perform to help raise money and awareness for this tragedy," Shelton said in a statement on his site. "This is why I want to do this special and especially hold it in Oklahoma City, which is near ground zero."

The event will raise funds for the United Way of Central Oklahoma May Tornadoes Relief Fund. Viewers can also donate directly to the United Way Facebook page throughout the night and share the news on their own Facebook pages. Artists will be choosing different donors to give a special shout-out during the show.

The concert airs live Wednesday, May 29 at 9p.m. EST on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Blake Shelton's "Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert" for Oklahoma to Air Tonight