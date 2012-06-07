NEW YORK (AP) -- Chinese legal activist Chen Guangcheng (chehn gwahng-chung) is planning to write a book about his life and his quest for human rights in his native country.

Spokesman Matt Dorf said Thursday that Chen had three goals: to spread his message for greater freedom in China, to help support his family and to raise money for human rights organizations.

Dorf says Chen has not started the book, which will be translated from Mandarin, but was hoping to meet with publishers soon.

Chen will be well-represented: Washington attorney Robert Barnett is handling the negotiations. His clients include President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.